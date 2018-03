The latest program joining the Zstd bandwagon is Tar.Zstd is now the latest compression format supported by GNU Tar along with Gzip, Bzip2, Lzip, LZMA, Lzop, and XZ.There is now the --zstd switch for filtering an archive through Zstd for compression/decompression.The Zstd support in Tar landed last week and can be found in the Tar 1.30.90 development release ahead of Tar 1.31 stable. Those interested can fetch the latest code via Git