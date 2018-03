Talvos: A SPIR-V Interpreter & Vulkan Device Emulator For Debugging

Another interesting Vulkan open-source project worthy of a shout-out is Talvos, a dynamic analysis framework and debugger for Vulkan and SPIR-V programs.Talvos consists of a SPIR-V interpreter and Vulkan device emulator in an effort to assist in debugging Vulkan programs without needing source-level modifications as well as in debugging the SPIR-V intermediate representation.This BSD-licensed debugger/emulator is currently focusing upon compute shader debugging and is already working with handling SPIR-V shaders generated by Clspv for taking OpenCL to Vulkan This Linux/macOS/Windows debugger can work with Vulkan applications by simply linking against. There is also talvos-cmd as an emulator interface that supports interactive debugging / step-by-step execution of SPIR-V shaders.Those wishing to learn more about Talvos can do so via the GitHub repository and the documentation site . At the moment Talvos development is being led by James Price out of the University of Bristol.