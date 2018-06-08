The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered

Last month we reported on Raptor Computing Systems announcing the Talos 2 Lite as their most affordable POWER9-based, open-source down to the firmware system and at least for now also happens to be the cheapest POWER9 configuration we have seen from any vendor.
The Talos II Lite motherboard costs $1,099 USD, which is certainly a great deal of money and much more than a comparable Intel/AMD motherboard, but much cheaper than the non-Lite Talos II and other POWER9 motherboards.
Or for $1,399 USD is the Talos II Lite base chassis configuration, but with either configuration, you still need a POWER9 CPU that starts out at $375 USD for a four-core configuration or up to $2,625 USD for a 22-core CPU.
It's certainly quite an investment, but great to see the lower prices starting to come for IBM POWER hardware.
Those wishing to learn more about the Talos II Lite can visit RaptorCS.com to learn more or pre-order. I should be getting remote access to the Talos II Lite for benchmarking over the next few days. Tentatively it also looks like IBM may be sending over POWER hardware soon to Phoronix for PTS and delivering more POWER benchmarks on Phoronix. For the time being from April you can see some of our previous Talos II POWER9 benchmark comparisons.
1 Comment