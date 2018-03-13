Tails 3.6 Linux Distribution Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 March 2018
Version 3.6 of Tails, the security and privacy minded live USB/DVD Linux distribution derived from Debian, is now available.

Tails 3.6 is available today and it now makes available easier screen locking, the "Additional Software" persistence feature was improved upon, the pdf-redact-tools CLI utility is now installed by default for cleansing PDF files, VA-API video driver support is now shipped by default, and there are package upgrades to Tor and other utilities. Tails 3.6 also has several known security fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about Tails 3.6 can do so via the project site.
