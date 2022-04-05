Tachyum Gets FreeBSD Running On Their Prodigy ISA Emulation Platform For AI / HPC
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 6 April 2022 at 06:16 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Tachyum is a startup working on "the world's first universal processor" that can be used from AI to HPC to hyperscale computing needs. The Tachyum processor aims to replace the needs of discrete TPUs / GPUs / XPUs into a single homogeneous processor architecture. While still running as an emulated platform, Tachyum has announced that in addition to Linux they have managed to boot and run FreeBSD on their ISA.

Tachyum claims that their processor architecture will be "faster, 10x lower power, and 1/3 the cost of competing products" and initially offer up to 128 core processors. The company is hoping to achieve tape out and chip sampling this calendar year while using their emulated platform has been working on bringing open-source software to this ISA.


Tachyum


After getting Linux up and running on their Prodigy Universal Processor ISA emulated platform, they have now validated FreeBSD for their ecosystem. They rebuilt the entire FreeBSD source archive for the Tachyum Prodigy ISA and have successfully booted it in their emulated platform with working SMP, networking, and storage.


More details of Tachyum's bring-up of FreeBSD for the Prodigy ISA via Tachyum.com.
