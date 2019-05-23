Total War: Three Kingdoms Sees Same-Day Linux Release

Feral Interactive has managed to deliver a same-day release of their Linux and macOS ports to coincide with today's Windows release of Total War: Three Kingdoms.This turn-based real-time tactics video game was developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. Today marks the Windows release of this latest Total War game and surprisingly Feral has managed a same-day Linux/macOS release.Total War: Three Kingdoms is rendered using Vulkan on Linux and as such they list the GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon R9 285 as the minimum supported cards. Mesa 19.0+ for the Radeon driver support or the NVIDIA 418 driver series will do.

The game retails for $59.99 USD and is available from the Feral Store . If it's benchmark-friendly, I'll have up test results soon.