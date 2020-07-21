TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 July 2020 at 08:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
Back in May the folks at TUXEDO Computers in Germany launched their first AMD Linux laptop. That device though was a letdown in being based on a previous-generation AMD Ryzen 3000 series mobile processor rather than the far better Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" processors. Fortunately, today they announced the Pulse 15 laptop that comes in Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H processor options.

TUXEDO's Pulse 15 laptop is the Renoir laptop we've been waiting on for those wanting Linux pre-loaded on a compatible laptop rather than loading Linux on your own on the many other Renoir laptops already available.

The TUXEDO Pulse 15 is a 16.8mm thick laptop with magnesium alloy chassis, a reported idle battery life of 20 hours, more than 10 hours during light to moderate workloads, up to 64GB of RAM with dual channel memory slots, a M.2 slot, USB 3.1, and all of the other usual characteristics we are used to seeing in AMD Renoir laptops.


Pricing on the Pulse 15 starts at 896 EUR configured with a 1080p display, 8GB of single channel memory, Ryzen 5 4600H, and 250GB of storage. The Ryzen 7 4800H model starts at 974 EUR or 1018 EUR for the base price of the 4800H with 16GB of RAM in dual channel mode.

More details on the Pulse 15 via TUXEDOComputers.com.
