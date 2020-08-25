TUXEDO Introduces New Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 25 August 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Last month the German Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers launched the PULSE 15 with AMD Ryzen "Renoir" processors. Today they launched a new model also featuring the very popular AMD Renoir parts.

Last month's Renoir introduction from TUXEDO Computers was with the Pulse 15 while today the Bavarian company is introducing a new Pulse 14 for those wanting something a bit smaller and lightweight.


The new Pulse 14 is just 1.1 kg and comes in at 320 x 214 x 16.8 mm. The Pulse 14 has options for the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H processors with Radeon RX Vega onboard graphics being used. The laptop has a 48 Wh battery for around a six hour battery life under normal usage, options for up to 64GB of RAM, and varying storage options as well. The 14-inch display is using a 1080p display with IPS 60Hz panel.

More details on the new TUXEDO Pulse 14 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors via TUXEDOComputers.com.
