TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 April 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
German Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers has launched the "TUXEDO Control Center" to provide a GUI-driven control panel for managing thermal and power settings on their systems.

The TUXEDO Control Center provides a basic dashboard and control area for creating power/thermal profiles, tuning the CPU power management behavior, and related features.

Much of this functionality has already been available via third-party utilities while now they are offering this official option for those interested in better tuning their system's characteristics depending upon the environment.


The TUXEDO Control Center is open-source and initially will be available with easy access for Ubuntu and openSUSE users and with time will likely be packaged more broadly. Some may not be a fan of this utility with it depending upon Node.js.

More details on the new control center project via TUXEDOComputers.com and GitHub.
