Pre-Loaded Linux PCs Continue Increasing - TUXEDO Computers Sets Up New Offices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 November 2019 at 07:27 AM EST. 11 Comments
HARDWARE --
From System76 setting up their own manufacturing facility for Linux desktops to Dell offering more Linux laptop options, the demand for pre-loaded Linux PCs continues to increase. One of the smaller Linux PC vendors also now expanding is German-based TUXEDO Computers.


TUXEDO Computers shared that they are moving into new (and larger) offices in the lovely city of Augsburg, Germany. Up to now the company had been located in Königsbrunn, a quaint town in Bavaria, but now they are relocating to the town of Augsburg itself.


Their new location puts them closer to the university and also the likes of Hasen-Bräu in Augsburg. While their offices are now there, production of their systems continues further north in Leipzig.


In announcing their new offices, they also shared some pictures of their new offices where they'll continue focusing on Linux-based systems.


In fifteen years since setting up shop this German-based Linux PC outfit has went from one employee to twenty at this stage.
11 Comments
