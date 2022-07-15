TUXEDO Computers Announces Water-Cooled Linux Laptop Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 July 2022 at 05:50 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Earlier this year TUXEDO Computers announced their Stellaris 15 Gen4 laptop that when stationary could be water-cooled using their TUXEDO Aquaris water-cooling solution. Oddly for this Bavarian Linux PC retailer that was a Windows-only feature, but today they have announced Linux support for this laptop water cooling solution.

TUXEDO Computers has worked out "in-house" Linux drivers and graphical control panel integration into the TUXEDO Control Center for their Aquaris laptop water cooling solution.


TUXEDO Computers this morning announced Linux support for their Aquaris laptop water cooling solution.


For now the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling is only supported by their Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook -- a high-end gaming notebook featuring an Intel Core i9 12900H Alder Lake processor and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The power hungry laptop can work on air cooling but when stationary can be hooked into this external water cooling loop.


The Linux driver integration and TUXEDO Control Center support allows for adjusting the fan speed for the water cooling radiator as well as LED light strip controls. The drivers and their control panel are open-source on GitHub.

Their TUXEDO Aquaris water cooling solution is 199 EUR (including Germany's 19% VAT) while the compatible Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook pricing starts out at 2599 EUR for that power hungry laptop.
3 Comments
Related News
IBM Announces New Power10 Servers
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
System76 Announces New Alder Lake Laptop With Coreboot Firmware
Linux 5.20 To Support The XP-PEN Deco L Drawing Tablet
Hardware Timestamping Engine Subsystem Merged For Linux 5.19
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"