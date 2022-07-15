TUXEDO Computers Announces Water-Cooled Linux Laptop Support

Earlier this year TUXEDO Computers announced their Stellaris 15 Gen4 laptop that when stationary could be water-cooled using their TUXEDO Aquaris water-cooling solution. Oddly for this Bavarian Linux PC retailer that was a Windows-only feature, but today they have announced Linux support for this laptop water cooling solution.TUXEDO Computers has worked out "in-house" Linux drivers and graphical control panel integration into the TUXEDO Control Center for their Aquaris laptop water cooling solution.



For now the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling is only supported by their Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook -- a high-end gaming notebook featuring an Intel Core i9 12900H Alder Lake processor and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The power hungry laptop can work on air cooling but when stationary can be hooked into this external water cooling loop.