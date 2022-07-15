TUXEDO Computers Announces Water-Cooled Linux Laptop Support
TUXEDO Computers has worked out "in-house" Linux drivers and graphical control panel integration into the TUXEDO Control Center for their Aquaris laptop water cooling solution.
TUXEDO Computers this morning announced Linux support for their Aquaris laptop water cooling solution.
For now the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling is only supported by their Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook -- a high-end gaming notebook featuring an Intel Core i9 12900H Alder Lake processor and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The power hungry laptop can work on air cooling but when stationary can be hooked into this external water cooling loop.
The Linux driver integration and TUXEDO Control Center support allows for adjusting the fan speed for the water cooling radiator as well as LED light strip controls. The drivers and their control panel are open-source on GitHub.
Their TUXEDO Aquaris water cooling solution is 199 EUR (including Germany's 19% VAT) while the compatible Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook pricing starts out at 2599 EUR for that power hungry laptop.