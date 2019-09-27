TURNIP Vulkan Driver Is Back To Seeing Activity

One of the lesser known Vulkan drivers within Mesa is TURNIP but at least this week it's been seeing new activity after a recent lull of activity.
TURNIP is the Mesa Vulkan driver that merged earlier this year for an open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware aiming to do what Freedreno Gallium3D has done for open-source OpenGL on these popular smartphone SoCs.
Since the merging of TURNIP back in March, there was just a handful of commits in the months since... Very little in fact, so it wouldn't be surprising if you forgot about this driver. That's surprising since Googlers Rob Clark and Eric Anholt are among those working on the open-source Qualcomm driver support. Jonathan Marek meanwhile is the developer that has been working on some TURNIP improvements this week.
The latest TURNIP work includes implementing sampler state functionality, emitting shader immediates, support for emitting texture and uniform state, enabling of linear filtering, fixing binning shader compilation, image view descriptor support, and other changes. It's the most work we have seen to this open-source Vulkan driver since its landing in Mesa earlier this year.
This latest TURNIP driver activity can be found via this CGit search.
1 Comment