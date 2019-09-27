TURNIP Vulkan Driver Is Back To Seeing Activity
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 September 2019 at 06:56 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
One of the lesser known Vulkan drivers within Mesa is TURNIP but at least this week it's been seeing new activity after a recent lull of activity.

TURNIP is the Mesa Vulkan driver that merged earlier this year for an open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware aiming to do what Freedreno Gallium3D has done for open-source OpenGL on these popular smartphone SoCs.

Since the merging of TURNIP back in March, there was just a handful of commits in the months since... Very little in fact, so it wouldn't be surprising if you forgot about this driver. That's surprising since Googlers Rob Clark and Eric Anholt are among those working on the open-source Qualcomm driver support. Jonathan Marek meanwhile is the developer that has been working on some TURNIP improvements this week.

The latest TURNIP work includes implementing sampler state functionality, emitting shader immediates, support for emitting texture and uniform state, enabling of linear filtering, fixing binning shader compilation, image view descriptor support, and other changes. It's the most work we have seen to this open-source Vulkan driver since its landing in Mesa earlier this year.

This latest TURNIP driver activity can be found via this CGit search.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.2 Released With Navi Support, Much Improved Intel Gallium3D
Lima Gallium3D Picks Up A Buffer Object Cache, Partial Updates
Valve's ACO Shader Compiler For The Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Just Landed
Mesa 19.2-RC3 Released While Final Release Expected Around Month's End
Intel's Gallium3D Linux Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.6
Mesa 19.3 Now Exposes Its Own GL_MESA_EGL_sync OpenGL Extension
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
AMD EPYC 7H12 Announced As New 280 Watt Processor For High Performance Computing
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More