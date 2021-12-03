Open-Source Qualcomm "Turnip" Driver Achieves Vulkan 1.1 Conformance, Fixes For DXVK Use
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 December 2021 at 06:52 AM EST. 5 Comments
TURNIP as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hit a new official milestone this week.

The Khronos Group has certified the results submission for Mesa's TURNIP driver running on the Qualcomm Adreno 618 as conformant for the Vulkan 1.1 specification.


TURNIP along with the "Freedreno" Gallium3D OpenGL driver have been advancing well along with the upstream MSM DRM/KMS kernel driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno support under Linux.

Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev wrote about this Vulkan 1.1 milestone and their ongoing work to improve the Mesa Vulkan driver code. Danylo also recently fixed the driver for a number of Direct3D 11 games running on DXVK with Turnip too.
