TURNIP: An Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Qualcomm Adreno Hardware Now In Mesa

TURNIP is the newest Mesa-based Vulkan driver in development that provides open-source support for this graphics/compute API on Qualcomm Adreno hardware.
The Turnip driver stems from the Freedreno driver project and is providing an open-source Vulkan driver for use with Qualcomm hardware... The Freedreno OpenGL Gallium3D driver has long been in great shape and now attention has turned to Vulkan. This Vulkan driver has been developed in recent months by Bas Nieuwenhuizen (RADV lead developer, of Google), Chia-I Wu (Google, formerly LunarG), and others.
The Turnip driver managed to fly under our radar and has now been merged into Git master for next quarter's Mesa 19.1 debut. This driver is for Qualcomm's Adreno 500 and 600 series hardware.
It will be quite interesting to see this open-source Qualcomm Vulkan driver further developed and what use-cases it may serve at Google and elsewhere.
