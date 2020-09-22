TURNIP Vulkan Driver Up And Running On Qualcomm's KGSL

The TURNIP driver that is associated with the Freedreno driver effort for providing an open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware can now run atop Qualcomm's KGSL kernel driver.
To date this TURNIP Vulkan driver has been working well with the upstream MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver in the Linux kernel, but for those using Qualcomm's official kernel driver (KGSL) that is out-of-tree, it's now a possibility using TURNIP atop that. The Kernel Graphics Support Layer (KGSL) is part of the Android kernel sources and specific to Qualcomm.
For the past half-year there has been this merge request worked on by Googlers Kristian Kristensen and Eric Anholt for getting TURNIP running on KGSL.
That KGSL back-end code was merged yesterday into Mesa 20.3-devel as the latest improvement for this Adreno Vulkan driver.
