TURNIP Vulkan Driver Lands Initial Geometry Shader Support
8 April 2020
The TURNIP open-source Vulkan driver continues advancing in-step with the other Mesa drivers.

TURNIP is the open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware and developed by the same crew as the well known Freedreno. For a while after initially being merged to Mesa just over one year ago, there wasn't much progress to report but recently the involved developers at Google and elsewhere have been picking up work on this Qualcomm Vulkan driver option.

The newest TURNIP addition via Google's Brian Ho is geometry shader support. Basic geometry shader support for the TURNIP Vulkan driver has been merged in time for Mesa 20.1. Relevant tests are passing but more work is left on layered rendering and other bits.

In any case, it's great to see given there isn't many open-source Vulkan driver projects for Arm hardware besides TURNIP and the still in-development Broadcom VLK driver for the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4.
