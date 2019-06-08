After Years In The BSDs, TTY Keyboard Status Request Feature Being Proposed For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 June 2019 at 12:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
For years most BSDs have supported a "TTY keyboard status request" to display status information at the terminal about the current foreground process and its CPU time consumed among other possible metrics. After being talked about in the past as a possible feature candidate, this functionality is now available in patch form to debate.

The SIGINFO capability on the BSDs is often exposed via the ^t combination and can be used for printing a one-line status message of the current process to the terminal. Different applications can end up exposing this in different manners. Those unfamiliar with the handling on the BSDs can see this message back from 2014 when the functionality was previously suggested.

Developer Arseny Maslennikov sent out a set of seven patches this week implementing this request for printing a short information line to the terminal and sending a Unix signal to the foreground process group, such as if wanting to implement a custom string. But besides the kernel bits, a patched stty and other user-space code is also needed.

The patches in their draft form can be found via this kernel mailing list thread though at least as of writing haven't been commented on by any other upstream developers on the prospects for such functionality making its way to the Linux kernel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.2-rc3 Released Following A Calm Week
Linux Fix Pending For Borked Hibernation After Disabling Hyper Threading
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Linux 5.2-rc1 Kernel Released With Case-Insensitive EXT4, New Intel HW & RTW88 WiFi
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Linux Kernel's Perf Now Supports Zstd-Compressed Trace Recording
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users