TTM Huge Page Table Entries Pending For Lowering Graphics Driver CPU Usage
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 March 2020 at 06:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Longtime open-source Linux graphics developer Thomas Hellström of VMware has sent out a patch series aiming for Linux 5.7 or 5.8 to introduce support for huge and giant page-table entries for the TTM memory management code and TTM-enabled graphics drivers.

The TTM huge page-table entries support is aimed at reducing CPU usage and to ideally reduce TLB misses. With a sample test program and using VMware's VMWGFX virtual driver stack, the time to run was about halved.

This pull request implements the infrastructure within the Linux kernel for TTM huge/giant page-table entries as well as making appropriate modifications to the VMWGFX DRM kernel driver. Other TTM-using kernel graphics drivers like AMDGPU were not touched.

Thomas is hoping to see this TTM memory management improvement merged for Linux 5.7 or 5.8.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.7 To Improve Spreading Of Utilization, Other Scheduler Work
Linux 5.6-rc7 Released - Looking Like A Calm Release
MHI: Linux 5.7 Getting A New Bus From Qualcomm
GrSecurity Linux Kernel To Focus More On Performance This Year
Zstd Compressed Linux Kernel Images Proposed Once More
Linux 5.6-rc6 Released With The Kernel Coming In At Just The Right Size
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed