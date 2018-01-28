While the just-released Linux 4.15 kernel brings AMD Zen CPU temperature reporting support for Ryzen/Threadripper/EPYC processors, an oversight in the k10temp driver code is yielding an incorrect temperature for the Threadripper 1900X.
Several Ryzen 5/7 and Threadripper processors need a temperature offset for correct temperature reporting. The Ryzen Threadripper 1920X/1950X have a 27 degree offset with the original code landed in Linux 4.15, but the 1900X did not.
Now with the Linux 4.16 kernel the k10temp driver has a 27 degree offset in place for the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X to allow it to report the correct CPU temperature.
This change has already been submitted for the Linux 4.16 merge window, we'll see if the one-liner change gets backported to a Linux 4.15.x point release. The change was sent in as part of hwmon-next. This tree also adds a new W83773G driver and fan control support for PMBus drivers, besides other fixes and improvements to other temperature kernel drivers.
