Intel's open-source Linux engineers have been working a lot recently on the kernel's support for Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). Intel TDX has similarities to AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) and is ultimately about better protecting virtual machines. The latest patch series published for Linux is the Intel TDX Guest Attestation support for being able to verify a TDX VM's trustworthiness via a third-party server.Intel TDX aims to provide hardware-isolated, secure virtual machines for protecting against the host system / hypervisor and other non Trust Domain software. Intel engineers have been busy preparing the Linux kernel for supporting the various TDX features like hardware memory encryption and other security services.

TDX also supports the notion of remote attestation, which is being worked on with the newest patch series on the Linux kernel mailing list. TDX Remote Attestation provides increased confidence around ensuring software is running inside a genuine, Trusted Domain.



Learn more about Trust Domain Extensions capabilities via the Intel.com documentation.