LibreOffice / The Document Foundation Generated Around One Million Dollars For 2019

Perhaps most interesting out of their 2019 report is their total income that came in at 906,470 EUR for their 2019 fiscal year. Or at least as far as today's currency exchange rates go, roughly 1.063 million USD. That is a measurable increase from their 2018 annual report where they saw a total income of 855,847 EUR or 2017's income at at 743,111 EUR. The Document Foundation has been seeing healthy year-over-year increases.
Some 68% of that income is via PayPal donations, another 25% via direct credit card donations, 6% or so from "other" donations, and then 1% from member fees.
Off the 906k EUR, The Document Foundation saw expenses of roughly 679k EUR that for 62% of it amounted to employer and freelancer funding, community efforts and events, legal advice and accounting, and infrastructure costs, among other fees.
The Document Foundation's 2019 annual report in full can be found via DocumentFoundation.org.