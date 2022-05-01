TDE R14.0.12 Released For Pushing The KDE 3.5 Experience In 2022
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 May 2022 at 05:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) on Sunday released version 14.0.12 as the newest version of this open-source, cross-platform desktop that started out as a fork of KDE 3.5 from a decade ago and continues seeing advancements from its small but dedicated developer crew.

Trinity TDE R14.0.12 provides the latest fixes and feature work for this original KDE 3.5 fork. There is a new Markdown-based document viewer, HTML5 support introduced to Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, and more.


From Sunday's official release announcement:
This release comes with a new D-Bus based polkit authentication agent, new markdown document viewer, support for HTML5 in Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, some improvements to GUI options, better cooperation between tdm and plymouth, fix for ICEAuthority ownership stealing when using sudo, various other bug fixes and improvements. It also adds support for Ubuntu Jammy while it drops support for Debian Jessie and Ubuntu Trusty. C++11 is now allowed in the code base.

More details on this minor update via TrinityDesktop.org.
2 Comments
