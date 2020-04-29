Trinity Desktop Turns 10 Years Old As A Fork Of KDE 3.5 - Celebrates With New Release
The Trinity Desktop Environment is marking its tenth anniversary with a new release of this desktop forked from the KDE 3.5 code-base.

TDE R14.0.8 is the new Trinity desktop release and is yet another maintenance release. This update to the aging KDE3 code-base includes fixing Avahi support, various hardware detection fixes, translation updates, moving some KDE3 packages over to CMake, improved LibreSSL support, improved musl libc support, better support for XDG folders, playing better with the PINE64 Pinebook Pro, initial work on supporting reproducible builds, using Ninja for CMake when building on FreeBSD, and a security fix stemming from the KDE issue with arbitrary code execution from .desktop files.


Overall Trinity Desktop continues providing maintenance fixes atop the KDE 3.5 code-base that's long been unmaintained by upstream plus various minor enhancements like expanded SSL and libc compatibility, among jiving with other newer libraries, but no major changes compared to the state left by KDE 3.5 years ago.

More details on this latest update to the KDE 3.5 forked desktop via TrinityDesktop.org.
