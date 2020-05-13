TAIWINS Is A Compact Wayland Compositor

For those on the hunt for another lightweight Wayland compositor option, TAIWINS is the newest option.
TAIWINS is a Wayland compositor that acts as a tiling window manager and based on the Weston library (libweston).
Developer Sichem Zhou characterizes this compositor as "I created this project aiming for a compact but yet versatile wayland window manager, like a swiss army knife. It offers a built-in shell for providing wallpaper, panel, widgets and locker. A launcher for launching applications, running commands and finding files. Today, the compositor is configurable through lua script. It exposes some interfaces of the compositor so you can extend and change its behavior through the lua configuration. It also implements a flexible keybinding system on top of libweston. You can bind functions with a key sequence like in Emacs."
Those wanting to learn more about TAIWINS as an alternative to Sway and other lightweight Wayland compositors can see the release announcement. TAIWINS is hosted on GitHub.
1 Comment