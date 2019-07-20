Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 20 July 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Adding to the list of new features for systemd 243 is another last-minute addition to this growing init system... Systemd picked up a new service and while some may view it as bloat, should be quite practical at least for those encountering kernel crashes from time to time.

Linux for several years now has offered a Pstore file-system that maps to persistent storage for recording kernel panics/errors and other debug logs that can be retained when a kernel crashes or system reboot happens and other behavior where normally all information is lost.

That persistent storage is on motherboards in the form of memory for UEFI variables or ACPI ERST and generally very small (circa 64K). So only the very latest debug information can be stored and if you don't archive it quickly can be wiped out. What systemd now has is a Pstore service to back-up this data from pstore to the disk.

Systemd's Pstore service will now archive the information from /sys/fs/pstore to /var/lib/systemd/pstore in order to preserve that information and allow the space for logging future errors. Of course, hopefully your system isn't hitting kernel panics so often, but if you habitually use Linux Git or are a kernel developer, often dealing with finicky hardware, etc, this Pstore back-up service may prove quite handy.

More details on the systemd Pstore service via this commit. This new service will be found in the upcoming systemd 243 release.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Systemd 243 Is Getting Buttoned Up For Release With New Features & Fixes
Systemd Now Allows Custom BPF Programs To Be Loaded On Cgroups
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Systemd Picks Up Support For MACsec To Better Secure Ethernet Connections
Systemd 242 Released With XBOOTLDR Support, Networkd L2TP Tunnels
Popular News This Week
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs
Kernel Address Space Isolation Aims To Prevent Leaking Data From Hyper Threading Attacks