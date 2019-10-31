Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release

The newest feature of systemd is... a new logo.
At the end of September the quiet FreeDesktop.org Wiki was updated pointing to a new logo. As of Wednesday, the GitHub README was also updated with this new logo as well.
Systemd hasn't had much of a logo until now, but this new logo is rather subtle:
The new logo seems to have been quietly introduced. I don't recall seeing it beyond a few weeks ago and can't turn up any other discussions around it prior to these recent Wiki/GitHub commits.
Aside from the new logo, other work building up for the eventual systemd 244 release includes CPUset Cgroups v2 controller support to restrict processes to specific CPUs with the new AllowedCPUs= setting, the signal for restart jobs is now configurable, support for systemd to read configuration options from the EFI "SystemdOptions" variable, udev rules from Chromium OS are now pulled in for whitelisted devices with sane power-savings support, many network additions, and a variety of other work building up. Not yet merged is the proposed systemd-homed functionality.
