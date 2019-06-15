Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 15 June 2019 at 07:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
In hoping to catch more bugs quickly, systemd now has continuous fuzzing integration via the new "Fuzzit" platform that provides continuous fuzzing as a service.

New this week to systemd is the continuous fuzzing integration where every pull request / push will see some quick checks carried out while on a daily basis will be fuzzed in full for all targets.

For the non-developers, fuzzing is basically the technique of automatically sending random/unexpected/faulty data to the different interfaces to see how the software under test responds. The fuzzers are generally looking for crashes, memory leaks, code assertions, or other problems coming about from ramming it with the different data.

Fuzzit is a new "cloud" tool to help in fuzzing of projects and offers CI/CD integration. Fuzzit has been in a closed alpha program in recent months so not a lot is known on the organization behind it and the full feature-set of the platform. Their website is the very bare fuzzit.dev.

But long story short, hopefully this will lead to less systemd bugs moving forward and ideally more open-source projects will see continuous fuzzing.
