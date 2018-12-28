Systemd Hits A High Point For Number Of New Commits & Contributors During 2018

With the end of the year upon us, the latest project we're looking at the GitStats on and most popular milestones of the year is for systemd.As of writing this morning, systemd is up to 37,772 commits from around 1,317 different authors. The systemd Git repository has grown to include over three thousand files (3,026) that amount to around 1,158,511 lines of code.

After being in a decline the prior two years, systemd in 2018 saw the most commits ever for the project. There were 6,106 commits in 2018 as of today compared to the previous high set back in 2015 of 5,530. THough on a L.O.C. basis, systemd saw less new lines added that in the previous year. These six thousand plus commits added 215,161 lines of code and removed 135,456 lines of code, compared to last year with just 3.5k commits adding 419k lines and removing 119k.Lennart Poettering continued having the most commits this year and was responsible for approximately 36% of them. The other top contributors included Yu Watanabe, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Evgeny Vereshchagin, Franck Bui, and Filipe Brandenburger.Another pleasant milestone this year was seeing 345 different authors in their Git repository, another record high. Their previous record was 300 set last year while in the prior years was much less. So it's great to see several dozen more developers involved in systemd during 2018.