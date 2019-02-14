Systemd 241 Released With Security Fixes & Other Changes

Lennart Poettering has just tagged the systemd 241 update that includes the "system down" security fixes and other improvements to this widely-used Linux init system.
Systemd 241 succeeds the v240 release from December and incorporates the fixes for the "system down" vulnerabilities plus regular file and FIFO protection, a new stderr priority option for systemd-cat, support for configuring the default locale at compile-time, the kernel-install script can now handle more than one initrd file, better handling of backslashes within the EnvironmentFile setting, and other changes as outlined in the NEWS file.
Systemd 241 can be grabbed fresh from GitHub.
