Systemd 241 Paired With Linux 4.19+ To Enable New Regular File & FIFO Protection
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 17 January 2019 at 01:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
SYSTEMD --
The Linux 4.19 kernel brought the ability to disallow the opening of FIFOs and regular files not owned by the user in world-writable sticky directories in the name of security. Had this ability been around previously it could have prevented a number of CVEs going back a long time. In helping ensure this functionality gets utilized, Systemd 241 will now set these sysctl options to enable the behavior by default.

The restricted O_CREAT of FIFOs and regular files is not enforced by the kernel by default as it could be considered a breaking change but with systemd 241+ it sets the fs.protected_regular and fs.protected_fifos sysctls to enabled for having said functionality, similar to systemd's enforcing of hardlink/symlink protection. This protection is for avoiding unintentional writes to an attacker-controlled FIFO or regular file. That Linux 4.19 kernel commit notes at least a handful of security vulnerabilities that could have been prevented by this functionality with those CVEs going back to at least the year 2000.

Enabling these new sysctl options happened by this systemd commit on Wednesday. The change will be found in the systemd 241 release along with the "system down" fixes. Of course, you can always set those sysctl values manually (on Linux 4.19+) regardless of the systemd release if desiring this level of protection today.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Systemd 241 Being Prepared With "System Down" Security Fixes
Dbus Broker 17 Released - No Longer Depends On Glib, Better Isolation With Systemd
Systemd Hits A High Point For Number Of New Commits & Contributors During 2018
Systemd 240 Released To End 2018 On A High Note
Systemd 240 Continues Picking Up New Features Ahead Of The Holidays
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning