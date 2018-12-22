Systemd 240 Released To End 2018 On A High Note
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 22 December 2018
Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, part of the systemd team at Red Hat, has taken the reins from Lennart Poettering to release systemd 240 ahead of Christmas.

Systemd 240 offers up changes including using RdRand directly when needed (and safe to do so), support for unlocking encrypted boot drives with an external password file, a new systemd-run-generator command, the "systemd-analyze security" sub-command to analyze security/sandbox settings for service units, preparations for OCI container run-time support, a new Type=exec service type, raising the default resource limits for user-space processes, various cgroup improvements, portablectl is now officially supported, and literally dozens of other major changes to this most common Linux init system.

More details on the feature-packed systemd 240 release can be found via Friday's release announcement.
