Systemd 239 Is Being Prepped For Release With Many Changes
12 June 2018
It has already been three months since the release of systemd 238 and as such release preparations are now underway for systemd 239.

Systemd developers have begun wrangling the v239 release together. Among the features coming are a change where the network interface device naming may now be different (though it seems to primarily affect SR-IOV/NPAR situations), support for using the RestrictNamespaces property multiple times, the sd-boot systemd boot functionality has new configuration settings so you can turn off Windows/macOS partition discovery, sd-boot should now pick a better screen resolution when booting a HiDPI system, systemd-resolve has been renamed to resolvectl, a NoNewPrivileges property has been added to turn off acquiring of new privileges system-wide, swap files should now work for hibernation now, networkd now automatically uses the kernel's route expiration feature, documentation improvements, and many other changes.

The tentative list of the systemd v239 changes while waiting for this next release to materialize can be found via the just-updated NEWS file.
