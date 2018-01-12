Systemd 237 Will Have Support For WireGuard

The next release of systemd, v237, will introduce support for WireGuard. WireGuard as a reminder is the effort to provide a fast, modern and secure VPN tunnel that eventually plans to be part of the mainline Linux kernel.
Systemd's networkd component recently merged patches for supporting WireGuard that have been in the works since September 2016. From the systemd perspective it's implementing support for the new "wireguard" interface type and supporting key management.
After going through a lot of code and revisions, this systemd-networkd support for WireGuard was merged earlier this week. The discussion around this WireGuard support for networkd can be found in this pull thread.
Those wanting to fetch the currently out-of-tree sources for WireGuard or learn more about this OpenVPN competitor can do so at WireGuard.com.
8 Comments