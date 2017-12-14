Systemd 236 Brings Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Partitions, New Options
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 14 December 2017 at 06:57 PM EST. Add A Comment
Lennart Poettering has announced the release of systemd 236 as the init system's final release of 2017.

Systemd 236 is another significant feature release and includes support for the LUKS2 on-disk format for encrypted partitions, bootctl list can now list all available boot menu options, improved cgroup option, various systemd-networkd networking improvements, support for setting the initial keyboard mapping systemd-firstboot, several new systemd-resolve command line arguments, and other minor improvements throughout the systemd landscape.

Systemd 236 can be downloaded from GitHub.
