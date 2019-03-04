System76 To Explore Offering High-End ARM Linux Laptops / Desktops

In System76's road to manufacturing their own laptops and desktops, the Linux-focused Denver-based company has their eyes on offering ARM-based products.
System76 continues with their own US manufacturing ambitions following the successful launch of their Thelio desktop with their open-source case and related components being fabricated themselves but relying upon off-the-shelf motherboards, etc. System76 hopes for a future where they could be spinning their own ARM-based designs offering high-end laptops and desktops.
ARM is certainly moving in the right direction of more powerful hardware and we've seen a few (low-end) Linux laptops so far rely on ARM designs. The growing UEFI support around ARM is also helping more AArch64 Linux distributions "just work" on ARM hardware, which we've seen already with the likes of Fedora and Ubuntu booting and working just fine with the Ampere eMAG server, for example.
It will likely be a while before System76 is at the stage to begin offering up their own ARM Linux laptops/desktops, but it's certainly interesting to follow as they move beyond offering mostly Clevo-based x86 laptops and expand their custom-built desktop line-up.
With next year's MacBook laptops, Apple is reportedly also switching away from Intel x86 to their own ARM SoCs. System76 alluded to their ARM interest in this Linaro Connect video embedded below.
