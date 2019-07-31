System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware

Linux laptop/PC vendor System76 has become a Thunderbolt licensee so that they can officially offer support for it in the Coreboot-based open-source system firmware initiative they are pursuing.
For those interested in the progress of System76's efforts to deliver Coreboot-based system firmware for their various devices, in their monthly newsletter they shared the latest bits:
System76 has been granted a Thunderbolt license, meaning that we can now integrate Thunderbolt compatibility into our open firmware. This is a huge development in the open firmware project, as we can now achieve full functionality of Thunderbolt in our machines once the firmware is implemented.
The open firmware is now functional on the Gazelle when running on Intel graphics. This will not yet be integrated, however, as more work is necessary to get the NVIDIA graphics up and running.
More details within their July update on both their hardware and software efforts at hand.
