System76 Thelio Systems Being Announced Next Week

The past month Linux PC/laptop vendor System76 has been teasing its open-source fan-base about building a new "open-source" PC with their new Colorado factory.
Last week they expanded a bit more on these open-source plans about how they are pursuing a daughter board approach. Now next week they will be revealing the "Thelio" systems in full.
System76 has shared that on 1 November they will announce "Thelio, the world’s first open hardware computer." That itself is an interesting remark especially when there is Raptor's Talos II fully-open POWER9-based system that's been available for months and their Blackbird lower-cost system around the corner, unless by open hardware they are just referring to the most open case schematics, etc.
System76 also announced, "Thelio fits stellar performance and thermal airflow design into a beautiful chassis etched with the essence of its Colorado birthplace." With Thelio there are at least three varieties: the base model will support up to 32GB RAM and 24TB storage, Thelio Major can handle up to 128GB RAM / 46TB storage, and Thelio Massive can handle up to 768GB ECC RAM and 86TB storage. Long story short, don't look for these systems to be on the low-cost side of the spectrum.
Thelio will be announced next week but hardware won't begin shipping until December. Until then they continue promoting their open-source thel.io digital saga comic.
