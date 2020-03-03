System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 March 2020 at 12:10 PM EST.
In our many benchmarks of the System76 Thelio Major over the past month (and more on the way!) with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, besides the shear power of that 64-core / 128-thread processor, many are quick to comment on the pictures of the System76 chassis that they manufacturer in-house. This week the company is expanding their line-up of System76 Thelio cases.


System76 already manufacturers the Thelio in varying sizes from micro-ATX systems up through their high-end desktops/workstations. The latest variation though is allowing customers to choose different wood veneer paneling for the side of the chassis.


System76 is rolling out three new wood options for the System76 Thelio chassis that will be available to consumers starting on 5 March. From the System76 configuration page will allow the users choose any of the new veener finishes, which are all hand-sanded, stained, and polished.


The System76 Thelio chassis is still only available, however, by purchasing a System76 Linux system and not available for purchase separately.
