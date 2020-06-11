System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen

Linux enthusiasts have long been after System76 to offer an AMD Ryzen powered laptop and today they announced such in the form of the new Serval WS.
The newest System76 Serval WS is now based on AMD Zen 2! But before getting too excited, this is a workstation laptop and actually is using Ryzen desktop CPUs with either the Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 7 3700X, or Ryzen 9 PRO 3900. Unfortunately, System76 is not yet offering any lightweight AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" laptop but just this workstation model.
The other aspect that will rub some Linux users the wrong way is that the laptop only comes with a NVIDIA GeForce graphics option. The base model starts at $1299 USD with a Ryzen 5 3600, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 8GB of RAM.
The rest of the Serval WS specs include a 15.6-inch 1080p display, up to 64GB of RAM, dual NVMe/SATA slots, and all the other usual features expected out of a workstation laptop. Given the cooling requirements and workstation focus, this laptop is quite large at 32.5 x 360.9 x 258 mm and weights 2.7 kg / 5.95 lbs.
More details on the new Serval WS via System76.com.
