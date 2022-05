System76 Scheduler 1.2 Released - Now Has Defaults For SteamVR, Flatpak Process Support

System76-Scheduler as the Linux PC vendor's effort to provide a Rust-written daemon to enhance Linux desktop responsiveness and shipping as part of their Pop!_OS distribution is out with a new feature release.It was just at the start of the month they published System76-Scheduler v1.1 for this user-space daemon written in Rust to auto-configure CFS and process priorities. Out this afternoon is System76-Scheduler v1.2 with several more additions.



The System76-Scheduler is designed to not only optimize the responsiveness of their own laptops and desktops -- like the Thelio Major pictured above -- but will work for other distributions / hardware too.

- Process assignment configuration files now supports defining I/O classes and priorities

- New subcommand on command line for reloading the configuration files

- Support setting priorities to Flatpak processes

- Support setting priorities by the exe or process name

- Set process priority in realtime with execsnoop-bpfcc

- Added support for defining exceptions to the process adjustment rules

- Adds SteamVR processes to default config

Version 1.2 adds SteamVR processes to the default configuration for improved responsiveness, support for setting priorities on Flatpak proceses, a new sub-command for reloading the configuration files, support for setting priorities by the exe or process name, and the ability to set the process priority in real-time.Downloads and more details on System76-Scheduler 1.2 via GitHub while for those running their Pop!_OS downstream of Ubuntu it should soon be seeing this scheduler as an available update.