System76 Scheduler 1.2 Released - Now Has Defaults For SteamVR, Flatpak Process Support

It was just at the start of the month they published System76-Scheduler v1.1 for this user-space daemon written in Rust to auto-configure CFS and process priorities. Out this afternoon is System76-Scheduler v1.2 with several more additions.
The System76-Scheduler is designed to not only optimize the responsiveness of their own laptops and desktops -- like the Thelio Major pictured above -- but will work for other distributions / hardware too.
Version 1.2 adds SteamVR processes to the default configuration for improved responsiveness, support for setting priorities on Flatpak proceses, a new sub-command for reloading the configuration files, support for setting priorities by the exe or process name, and the ability to set the process priority in real-time.
- Process assignment configuration files now supports defining I/O classes and priorities
- New subcommand on command line for reloading the configuration files
- Support setting priorities to Flatpak processes
- Support setting priorities by the exe or process name
- Set process priority in realtime with execsnoop-bpfcc
- Added support for defining exceptions to the process adjustment rules
- Adds SteamVR processes to default config
Downloads and more details on System76-Scheduler 1.2 via GitHub while for those running their Pop!_OS downstream of Ubuntu it should soon be seeing this scheduler as an available update.