System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 May 2022 at 06:42 PM EDT. 1 Comment
System76 has released a new version of the System76-Scheduler, it's Rust-written CPU scheduler designed to improve desktop responsiveness on their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

System76-Scheduler 1.1 was released today for optimizing the Linux CPU scheduler and automatically adjusting process priorities in the name of enhanced desktop responsiveness. This scheduler also takes into account whether running on AC or battery power for laptops to make additional optimizations.

With the new v1.1 release, the scheduler now sets the kernel preempt mode to "full" on the responsive profile while using "voluntary" on battery power.

The updated scheduler also adds new default priorities for common background processes and fixes priority assignments from configurations being overrode by background/foreground priority adjustments.

Among the added "high priority" process defaults are for Steam and X.Org while being set to "low priority" are processes like the daemons for CUPS, Docker, Bluetooth, Avahi, Fwupd, UPower, UDisks, and more. Setting to the "absolute lowest priority" now are tasks like BOINC and the [email protected] client.


System76-Scheduler 1.1 should soon be working its way out to Pop!_OS while those wanting to build it from source on Linux can do so via GitHub.
