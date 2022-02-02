System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 2 February 2022 at 02:37 PM EST. 15 Comments
Quietly making its v1.0 debut today is system76-scheduler as a Rust-written daemon aiming to improve Linux desktop responsiveness and catering to their Pop!_OS distribution.

System76 Scheduler describes itself as:
Scheduling service which optimizes Linux's CPU scheduler and automatically assigns process priorities for improved desktop responsiveness. Low latency CPU scheduling will be activated automatically when on AC, and the default scheduling latencies set on battery. Processes are regularly sweeped and assigned process priorities based on configuration files. When combined with pop-shell, foreground processes and their sub-processes will be given higher process priority.

These changes result in a noticeable improvement in the experienced smoothness and performance of applications and games. The improved responsiveness of applications is most noticeable on older systems with budget hardware, whereas games will benefit from higher framerates and reduced jitter. This is because background applications and services will be given a smaller portion of leftover CPU budget after the active process has had the most time on the CPU.

Basically this Rust-written, MPL-2.0 licensed software aims to automatically configure the kernel's CFS scheduler and dynamically deal with process priorities to improve the Linux desktop responsiveness. System76-Scheduler gives priority to the X.Org Server and desktop window managers / compositors while pushing compilers and other background tasks to the lowest priority. These priorities are configurable via the system76-scheduler configuration files.

More details for those interested in the system76-scheduler via Pop!_OS on GitHub.
