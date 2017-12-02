System76 Continues Refining Their Pop!_OS
Besides working on disabling ME in all their laptops, the System76 team has also been busy working on their new Ubuntu-derived Pop!_OS operating system.

With System76 trying to get Pop!_OS into great shape for their release in April derived from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, it's a busy holiday season in their Colorado offices. A blog post was issued on Friday detailing some of their recent work.

Some of the Pop!_OS work going on right now includes improving the initial setup experience, making sure GTK2 applications look exactly the same as GTK3 apps, various other "look and feel" improvements, and finishing up work on making their desktop look great with HiDPI displays.

More details via the system76 blog.
