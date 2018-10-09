In addition to System76 being busy finishing up work on their new PC build factory in Denver and making their first foray into open-source hardware, they also continue working on Pop!_OS as their downstream of Ubuntu Linux with various features added in.
While System76 has been shipping Ubuntu-loaded laptops and desktops for more than a decade, they have been trying to differentiate themselves on the hardware and software front. The Pop!_OS effort has come a long way over the past year and out now is their 18.10 release based upon the newly-minuted Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish.
Besides pulling in the newer Linux 4.18 kernel, GNOME 3.30, Mesa 18.2, GCC 8.2, and other software upgrades from Ubuntu Cosmic, there are some additional changes on their own. Some of the new work includes improvements to their Pop!_Shop software center, easier installation of NVIDIA CUDA/cuDNN/TensorFlow with just a simple Apt command, system76-power configuration improvements, installer enhancements, and various visual tweaks.
Those wishing to learn more about Pop!_OS 18.10 can do so via the system76 blog. Pop!_OS remains available for download to all at the Pop site regardless of being a System76 hardware customer.
