System76 Rolls Out Pop!_OS 18.04 For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 April 2018 at 07:01 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Linux PC vendor System76 has released their second test spin of the upcoming Pop!_OS 18.04, which is also derived from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS but with a growing set of changes.

With this latest test release of Pop!_OS 18.04, there is now support for custom partitioning and dual boot support via its installer, a do-not-disturb mode to quiet notifications, a power profile picker to easily change between maximum / balanced performance / battery saver modes, NVIDIA Optimus support is accessible from the user menu, artwork additions, full disk encryption is now enabled by default, theme improvements, and other alterations.

Obviously it's too soon though to see any fruits of their work doing research and development over Clear Linux's power/performance optimizations but hopefully we'll see that happen for Pop!_OS 18.10.

This latest Pop!_OS testing release is available from System76.com.
