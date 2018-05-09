System76 Begins Rolling Out The New Oryx Pro With Coffeelake CPU + NVIDIA Graphics

With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS out as well as System76's Pop!_OS updated against the Bionic Beaver, System76 is in the process of rolling out some new/updated systems. Last week they began teasing the Oryx Pro as their new "thin machine learning laptop" while today we have a better look at it.They announced the new Oryx Pro is up for pre-order and that it will begin shipping soon with an Intel Core i7 Coffeelake processor and choice of NVIDIA Pascal graphics while having working GPU switching support.

There was a whole teaser trailer and more for the laptop last week at their coming soon page , which frankly we could care less about, while today we have a proper look at what the laptop looks like, etc - and it's interesting: