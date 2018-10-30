System76 Comments On Their Open-Source Hardware Plans & US Manufacturing
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 October 2018 at 02:30 PM EDT. 11 Comments
HARDWARE --
System76 is finally announcing the Thelio system on Thursday with plans to begin shipping it in December. Ahead of that announcement they've clarified a bit around their US manufacturing and open-source hardware plans.

Highlights of their post today:

- Thelio is “Designed and manufactured in the US with domestic and foreign components”. They are using components they source from within the United States, including steel.

- Thelio isn't going to be like 100% open-source per definition. "The strictest definition of an open computer is that every single part of the product has openly licensed design files, schematics, and code. No one is there yet. We all understand that it’s not practical to start at the end. So we’re chipping away at the proprietary bits."

- In terms of Thelio being open hardware: "The Thelio design we’ve worked on for three years is open source. That means anyone can study, modify, distribute, make, and sell the design. You can send the design files to a metal shop to make your own Thelio. You can adapt the design for your needs."

- Thelio will still rely upon a proprietary motherboard, but with time are working on trying to depend less and less on that functionality. "To further our open computer ambition, we’re working to remove functionality from the proprietary mainboard. To that end, we designed Thelio Io, a daughter board that manages thermal and chassis control while also providing a storage backplane for the drives in Thelio. It’s open hardware and open source firmware, and a big step in the right direction. We’re by no means done. We’ll continue to open source more functionality."

- Ultimately Thelio is still going to be an x86_64 system but they hope eventually Intel or AMD will become more open-source friendly when it comes to the low-level initialization bits. "Eventually, all that will be left are proprietary hardware initialization bits and convincing Intel and AMD to open up there. We think there’s reason for optimism. Intel contributes lots of code to Linux and AMD graphics drivers are open source already. Maybe open hardware is next for them. Let’s keep pushing."

- "Open" laptops will be their next step. "This is just the start for us. Next, we move to designing laptops with open hardware designs and controllers. An open source keyboard? We’d love to make one. Motherboards? We’ll experiment there too. Having a factory opens up all kinds of possibilities. It’ll take time and a lot of work, but we sure like where we’re headed."

Their complete post in full on the System76 blog.

At this point Thelio appears to be an x86_64 system with different daughter boards for providing some functionality as open-source. The case and related components meanwhile are all System76 original and being manufactured at their Colorado facility. We'll know more for sure on Thursday.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
LVFS Gaining More Recognition For Firmware Updates, Transitioning To A Linux Foundation Project
ARM Is Very Busy In The Next Kernel With A Lot For NVIDIA Tegra, Snapdragon 835 & More
C-SKY Architecture Approved For The Linux Kernel, Might Be The Last New CPU Arch
POWER9 On Linux Will See Faster Context Switching, Other Optimizations
C-SKY 32-Bit CPUs Aim For Initial Support In Linux 4.20~5.0
System76 Thelio Systems Being Announced Next Week
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down
IBM Announces Deal To Acquire Red Hat At $34 Billion