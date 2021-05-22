A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline

A number of System76 laptops saw their Coreboot open-source firmware ports merged to the mainline code-base today.
System76 has been porting their laptops to running off Coreboot for the maximum extent possible for open-source, when Intel's FSP and the like do not get in the way. System76 has been successful in this ongoing endeavor and a number of their devices today saw the support merged into mainline Coreboot.
Among the new code merged today included the Oryx Pro 8, Oryx Pro 7, Bonobo Workstation 14, Galago Pro 2, Galago Pro 3, Galago Pro 3 Rev B, and Gazelle 14. For some of the laptops there are known limitations if opting for the Coreboot firmware, so check out those individual links if interested in a particular model.
It's great seeing all these ongoing Coreboot ports by System76 as well as other Linux-focused laptop/system vendors pursuing similar efforts where possible based on the underlying platform.
Add A Comment