A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline

A number of System76 laptops saw their Coreboot open-source firmware ports merged to the mainline code-base today.System76 has been porting their laptops to running off Coreboot for the maximum extent possible for open-source, when Intel's FSP and the like do not get in the way. System76 has been successful in this ongoing endeavor and a number of their devices today saw the support merged into mainline Coreboot.Among the new code merged today included the Oryx Pro 8 Galago Pro 3 Rev B , and Gazelle 14 . For some of the laptops there are known limitations if opting for the Coreboot firmware, so check out those individual links if interested in a particular model.It's great seeing all these ongoing Coreboot ports by System76 as well as other Linux-focused laptop/system vendors pursuing similar efforts where possible based on the underlying platform.