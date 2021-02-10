System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"

This slab of aluminum becomes a keyboard. We're getting closer. pic.twitter.com/rSN2dx08AI — Carl Richell (@carlrichell) February 1, 2021

Keyboards coming off the mill. This is operation one and is currently at four hours for fours keyboards. There are two more mill operations for this part. pic.twitter.com/JBTt6UYpsk — Carl Richell (@carlrichell) February 10, 2021

For months System76 has been teasing that they were getting into prototyping and manufacturing their own keyboards. This moves follows them manufacturing their own cases with the beautifully engineered Thelio line-up while now it looks like they are ready to go public with details on the System76 keyboard.Like the Thelio computers, System76 is going to be manufacturing their own keyboards at their facility in Denver, Colorado.After much teasing especially in recent weeks, they have now made public the "launch" repository . This keyboard appears to be called the System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard.

The System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard aims to provide the "ultimate user-controlled keyboard experience" and is open-source down to the PCB and mechanical design. The firmware is also open-source.The keyboard is manufactured out of milled aluminum using two solid blocks and then a powder coated finish. The keyboard also sports a detachable lift bar, a customizable layout and swappable keycaps, and even the switches can be swapped with any MX-compatible footprint.