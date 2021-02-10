System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"

Like the Thelio computers, System76 is going to be manufacturing their own keyboards at their facility in Denver, Colorado.
This slab of aluminum becomes a keyboard. We're getting closer. pic.twitter.com/rSN2dx08AI— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) February 1, 2021
Keyboards coming off the mill. This is operation one and is currently at four hours for fours keyboards. There are two more mill operations for this part. pic.twitter.com/JBTt6UYpsk— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) February 10, 2021
After much teasing especially in recent weeks, they have now made public the "launch" repository. This keyboard appears to be called the System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard.
The System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard aims to provide the "ultimate user-controlled keyboard experience" and is open-source down to the PCB and mechanical design. The firmware is also open-source.
The keyboard is manufactured out of milled aluminum using two solid blocks and then a powder coated finish. The keyboard also sports a detachable lift bar, a customizable layout and swappable keycaps, and even the switches can be swapped with any MX-compatible footprint.
The System76 Launch Keyboard connects via USB-C / USB-A and offers two USB-C and two USB-A connectors on the keyboard. The keyboard is capable of USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity.
The keyboard firmware supports independent RGB lighting to create your own RGB LED patterns. All of the software and firmware is open-source, firmware updates can be obtained via FWUPD, and the design files are also open-source. The design files in fact were made within the open-source KiCad. For now the details on the keyboard can be found via this GitHub repository while hopefully they will have their formal announcement and complete pictures soon. The keyboard sounds very exciting and should be of interest to many open-source enthusiasts, but will likely cost a premium given its small batch, in-house US manufacturing and the use of the milled aluminum design. Hopefully many more details soon!