System76 Announces "Kudu" AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Powered Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 February 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. 5 Comments
System76 is today announcing their latest AMD laptop in the form of the Kudu with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and up to 64GB of RAM.

The new System76 Kudu is a high performance laptop with the wonderful Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 15.6-inch 1080p display, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, dual NVMe SSD support, built-in 2.5G Ethernet, and other standard notebook features. As usual, the System76 laptop ships with the choice of Ubuntu Linux or their Pop!_OS downstream flavor of Ubuntu. This high-end Linux laptop weighs 4.85lbs (2.2kg) and measures in at 36 x 25 x 2.9 cm.


The downsides for some folks though is no 4K display option and the only graphics option is using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. Unfortunately not a combination for AMD Radeon graphics for those wanting to use the open-source driver stack or even if wanting just the iGPU found with the 5900HX.


Pricing on the System76 Kudu starts at $1799 USD. The specs are nice overall while the price is elevated due to the smaller buying power of System76 compared to the likes of ASUS with their ROG STRIX G15 AMD Advantage that has been available for nearly a year now and at a lower price point. More details on this new AMD Linux laptop at System76.com.
